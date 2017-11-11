Stolen Veterans Flag Returned to Erie Couple

There is a happy ending for an Erie family who thought they would never see their veterans flag again.

Christine and Thomas Fetcho's veterans flag and half their halloween decorations were stolen from outside their home around Halloween.

Thomas, a Navy veteran, said the flag meant a lot to him and his family.

They made an appeal for whoever took it to bring it back. The couple Friday noticed it was there.

They recognize it from a small tear in the corner of the flag.

The couple wants to say thank you to the community for helping get their flag back.

"We're just so happy and thankful that they did return it, and they did do the right thing," said Christine Fetcho. "I praise them for taking the time and listening to us and just returning it."

The couple still does not know who took the flag, but they are happy it is back.

