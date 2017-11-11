Santa Claus Arrives at Millcreek Mall

Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
Riverside Brewing Company has purchased the property and will soon build a brewery and restaurant.More >>
Traycee Hines, 23, is charged with contraband, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.More >>
Christine and Thomas Fetcho's veterans flag and half their halloween decorations were stolen from outside their home around Halloween.More >>
The Fairview Marching Band is preparing to represent Pennsylvania for the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, and one alumni will have a front row seat in Hawaii.More >>
Edward Harvey, 59, was reported missing two weeks ago, according to police.More >>
