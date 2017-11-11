Santa Claus Arrives at Millcreek Mall

Santa Claus arrived at the Millcreek Mall Saturday to start meeting children and hearing their Christmas wish lists.

The little ones are already lining up to meet the jolly old elf and tell them what they hope he may bring them with his reindeer and sleigh come Dec. 25.

The Erie News Now team was again part of the greeting team. Amanda Post led the songs, and Mike Ruzzi and John Stehlin got the crowd ready for Santa.

The special event featured Christmas crafts, readings, giveaways and more.

Santa said from now until Christmas, he will be watching to see who is naughty and nice.

"My elves are checking everybody's list to make sure you are on the nice list, which I hope you are," said Santa.

"Santa will be here from now until Christmas Eve," said Kiara Catanzaro from the Millcreek Mall. "You can get photos with him everyday, but this is our kickoff event we have here at the Millcreek Mall."

Erie News Now and Widget Financial sponsored Santa's arrival.

You can visit Santa Claus at the Millcreek Mall Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

