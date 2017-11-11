First Annual Soldiers and Sailors Gala Benefits Area Veterans - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

First Annual Soldiers and Sailors Gala Benefits Area Veterans

Posted: Updated:

The Soldiers and Sailors Home teamed up with Embracing Our Veterans for the first-annual "Soldiers and Sailors Gala."

Roughly 100 area veterans from a range of America's wars turned out to the Erie County Historical Society's Watson Curtze Mansion and the Thomas Hagen History Center where they were treated to some live music, a variety of foods and drinks and they had free roam to tour the museum itself. Not to mention an address from retired Major General Mike Dunlavey, who we covered on Thursday

There was also a prize raffle to raise more funds.

Erie News Now spoke with Vietnam War veteran, John Chizmar,  who served one tour before returning home. He says the Gala  is very special because it's raising money for two outlets that support war veterans who may be dealing with various issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It's an opportunity he says was not offered to him or his comrades when they returned home from the war so many years ago 

"Lot of veterans out there tonight that are homeless that need to be in some shelters." said Chizmar "We need to reach out an touch these veterans, especially the young veterans coming back from Iraq.They need to get into a program, especially ones with PTSD. They need help and all the good information that they need.. Put it this way, the programs are there for them and they need to take advantage of it while they're still young, they can still have a productive life."

Chizmar is a part of the Music for Veterans Band, a local group that helps veterans dealing with issues heal through music. It's he says has been a major impact in his own recovery.  

And as for the future of this event, event coordinators  told Erie News Now they will aim to hold it as close to Veterans Day as they can every year.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com