First Annual Soldiers and Sailors Gala Benefits Area Veterans

The Soldiers and Sailors Home teamed up with Embracing Our Veterans for the first-annual "Soldiers and Sailors Gala."

Roughly 100 area veterans from a range of America's wars turned out to the Erie County Historical Society's Watson Curtze Mansion and the Thomas Hagen History Center where they were treated to some live music, a variety of foods and drinks and they had free roam to tour the museum itself. Not to mention an address from retired Major General Mike Dunlavey, who we covered on Thursday

There was also a prize raffle to raise more funds.

Erie News Now spoke with Vietnam War veteran, John Chizmar, who served one tour before returning home. He says the Gala is very special because it's raising money for two outlets that support war veterans who may be dealing with various issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It's an opportunity he says was not offered to him or his comrades when they returned home from the war so many years ago

"Lot of veterans out there tonight that are homeless that need to be in some shelters." said Chizmar "We need to reach out an touch these veterans, especially the young veterans coming back from Iraq.They need to get into a program, especially ones with PTSD. They need help and all the good information that they need.. Put it this way, the programs are there for them and they need to take advantage of it while they're still young, they can still have a productive life."

Chizmar is a part of the Music for Veterans Band, a local group that helps veterans dealing with issues heal through music. It's he says has been a major impact in his own recovery.

And as for the future of this event, event coordinators told Erie News Now they will aim to hold it as close to Veterans Day as they can every year.