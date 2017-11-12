Sharon Stops Mercyhurst Prep Short Of 3A Crown

After rallying from a 14-point deficit in the second half, Mercyhurst Prep once again had a late chance to tie Sharon in the District 10 3A Championship game. However, the Lakers were stopped a yard short on 4th & 2 from the Sharon 8 as the Tigers held on 21-14 for the 3A title.

"We felt like we left one in there, but the kids wanted the call and that was the call they wanted," said Mercyhurst Prep head coach Jeff Root on the final run of the game. "We were going with something else, but they were pretty hell-bent on taking that call so we gave it to who we thought was going to get it and we came up about a yard short."

Jesse Luketa got the ball on that final play and ran a sweep across the line to the right, however, he could not pass one last tackler to pick up the first down and keep the Lakers season and drive alive.

Mercyhurst trailed throughout the 3A final, as Sharon jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead on two late scores by the Tigers' offense to end the second quarter. Mercyhurst made some adjustments to try and rally from an unfamiliar position of being behind at the break.

"Halftime you know, we were able to establish some things and so we went in and made some adjustments," said Root. "We came out in a three-receiver set which they weren't used to. We were still able to run the ball, but we threw the ball and opened it up."

After two turnovers to start the second half, Mercyhurst Prep took care of the football on its third drive, using the run game to cut the Sharon lead in half. Zack Helsley broke free for a 23-yard touchdown run to bring the game to 14-7.

It was then the defense stepping to the occasion to give the ball back to the offense. Junior linebacker Tyrese Tate intercepted Sharon quarterback Lane Voytik at the Tigers 25-yard line.

Khalil Barnes then tied the game at 14 with 8:42 of the fourth quarter, with a five-yard touchdown up the middle.

It seemed the Lakers defense was primed for another quick stop with Sharon facing 3rd & 10, but Voytik was able to hit Ziyon Strickland for a 27-yard pass play to move the ball.

Just plays later, Voytik connected with tight end Frank Shaffer for a 37-yard touchdown to give Sharon its final lead at 21-14.

"they had been running that screen twice so far and the ye ran it and our kids jumped it and they let the tight end slip right down the middle of the field and we jumped the coverage," said Root. "the kids were trying to make a play and we just let him go."

Mercyhurst Prep [10-1] finishes the season as the Region 4 champions and runner-up in District 10 3A, falling short of the final goal, but taking another step towards building a perennial contender.

"You know four years ago if anybody said, hey in four years this program is going to go from 16 kids to the District 10 finals of AAA, you know people would have laughed at them," said Root on the takeaways from the loss. "Here we are and people will still say we are not where we should be, but these guys have worked hard, and we will be back."

With the win, Sharon [8-3] takes home the District -10 3A Championship and advances to the PIAA playoffs in two weeks at a site and date yet to be determined.