Spirited Saginaw Slows Otters

A challenging Saginaw team forced the Erie Otters into a new and uncomfortable situation Saturday, as the Spirit handed the Otters their third straight loss by a 5-2 final.

"Saginaw plays a real frustrating game and for us, we haven't seen much of that this year," said Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg. "They sit back, they trap and make it tough to get in their own end, and this is a team that's not used to having to fight through those things."

For a second straight game, the Otters allowed a goal in the opening minutes as Hayden Davis beat Anand Oberoi for the Saginaw 1-0 lead just 2:48 into the first.

Erie managed to muster a response before the end of the period, as Cade Robinson notched his fourth of the season to leave it tied at one after one.

A fast-moving Saginaw team capitalized on some fortunate bounces in the second when Ben Badalementi knocked a blocked shot out of mid-air and past Oberoi to put the Spirit back up by one.

Just minutes later, Davis' shot from the point hit an Otters defender and slid past Oberoi to give Saginaw a quick two-goal advantage.

"You work for your breaks in this game," said Hartsburg on the two-goal sequence. "I didn't think we worked hard enough to get some breaks in the first two periods."

A D.J. Busdeker penalty-shot goal after a short-handed breakaway gave Saginaw a three-goal lead after two and seemed to really mount the Otters frustration.

The two teams traded a goal each in third, as well as few penalties, with the Spirit finishing off a 5-2 victory on the road.

After the team's third loss in a week, the Otters head coach says it comes down to just keeping it simple.

"For me, I think we get frustrated when we can't make the pretty plays," said Hartsburg. "We're not going to play like that. We have the ability to make plays when its there, and certainly we want to make plays, but were simply not doing enough little things correct right now to get rewarded."

Erie [8-9-2-1] now prepares to head off for a three-game road trip starting Wednesday in Mississauga. It's a school day game and the puck drop is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.