Team Rubicon Helps Residents Clean Up After Tornado, Storm

Volunteers are cleaning up a week after last Sunday's storm. One organization is taking its efforts one step further for Veterans Day.

Team Rubicon, a veterans organization, stepped in to help cleanup a Millcreek Township property devastated during the storm and tornado.

The woman lost her husband to cancer last Sunday. Her husband was also a World War III veteran.

Team Rubicon stepped in to clear away the debris for the woman.

Many of the volunteers are veterans. They said helping out one of their own is what their organization stands for.

"We've had the opportunity to come back and not only show respect for the town of Erie, but for somebody who specifically lives here and is tied to the military family because it is a family for all of us," said Brian Remmey, a Team Rubicon volunteer.

Organizers said this was the first of 17 homes that Team Rubicon plans to tackle. Crews will be cleaning up until next Tuesday.

