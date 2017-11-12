Auction Helps LECOM Raise Student Scholarship Money

LECOM raised money for student scholarships with a fundraiser Saturday.

The 24th annual auction raises about $4 million in scholarships each year.

More than 800 unique items, from sports memorabilia to game tickets and even a few cars, were up for bid.

Since the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine was started in 1993, the college has raised more $25 million in scholarships for its students.

