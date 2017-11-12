Fairview Marching Band Excited for Trip to Hawaii - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Marching Band Excited for Trip to Hawaii

The Fairview High School marching band performed Saturday as the Millcreek Mall welcomed Santa Claus.

The group of students is getting closer to the trip of a lifetime.

It was chosen as one of twelve schools in the nation to play at the Pearl Harbor Anniversary Parade in December.

Some of the students told Erie News Now they are really proud to represent our state and to honor those who fought and died for freedom.

