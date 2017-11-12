Woman Charged with DWI After Chautauqua County Rollover Accident

A woman has been charged with DWI after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon in the Town of Ellington.

Police were called to the accident on Waterboro Hill Road about 2:30 p.m.

The driver - Christina L. Rolls, 47, of Cherry Creek - was unharmed, but deputies determined she was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

Rolls was arrested and charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI per se having .18 or higher B.A.C., and moved from lane unsafely.

