Warren Beaty Middle and High School Finish on Top in STEM Competition

Nearly 50 middle and high school students put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to the test in a competition Saturday at Edinboro University's Cooper Science Hall.

Students competed individually and as a school for the traveling Rudy Kahle Trophy, which is awarded to the top winner in the Technology Education Association of PA (TEAP) STEM Challenge.

Warren Schools - both Beaty-Warren Middle and Warren High School - finished on top and earned the traveling trophy for the second year in a row.

Competitions included:

6th, 7th and 8th grades: Drag to the Point - an engineered car powered by a mouse trap and fishing line.

9th and 10th grades: It’s a Gas-CO2 car race - a car shaped out of balsa wood and compulsion powered by a CO2 cartridge.

11th and 12th grades: Sumo Bot Robot tug of war style - Robots, powered by a single battery, were built with metal, wood and a hook to tug and pull the competition to win the match.

Each student also received a layout, materials and were timed to create the best skimmer - a device made with paper, tape and pencils to skim across a track. The competed to see which device could travel the furthest.

In addition to the competition, students were treated to lunch at Edinboro University, received information about university programs, and attended a award ceremony.

Students received laser-engraved plaques that the teachers created before the event. They were judged on the performance of their entry, speeches, CAD drawings and overall craftsmanship of their devices in their categories.

Participating students came from Beaty –Warren Middle School, Cambridge Springs High School, General McLane High School, James W. Parker Middle School, McDowell Intermediate School, Rocky Grove High School and Warren High School.

