Channellock Partners with Homes for our Troops - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Channellock Partners with Homes for our Troops

Posted: Updated:

Channellock announced Friday a national partnership with veterans organization Homes for our Troops.

The non-profit organization builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans across the nation.

Channellock will be the organization's exclusive partner in the tool sector.

The company plans to participate in home build activities with the Homes for our Troops in 2018, such as groundbreaking and key ceremonies, in addition to its financial contribution.

Channellock will also showcase its partnership in its retail product displays.

The Meadville-based company, which has been in business for 130 years, makes high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools.

Learn more about the partnership here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com