Channellock Partners with Homes for our Troops

Channellock announced Friday a national partnership with veterans organization Homes for our Troops.

The non-profit organization builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans across the nation.

Channellock will be the organization's exclusive partner in the tool sector.

The company plans to participate in home build activities with the Homes for our Troops in 2018, such as groundbreaking and key ceremonies, in addition to its financial contribution.

Channellock will also showcase its partnership in its retail product displays.

The Meadville-based company, which has been in business for 130 years, makes high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools.

