East Erie Fire Displaces Seven People

Six adults and one child have been displaced after a house fire in east Erie Sunday.

Four were home when the fire broke out in the 700 block of East 12th Street between Reed and Wayne around 10:40 a.m.

Erie firefighters contained the flames to a second floor bedroom in the front of the home.

Firefighters could be seen pulling out burned mattresses and box springs and other furniture.

Deputy Fire Inspector Mark Polanski said the fire started because of an electrical problem.

The single-family home suffered smoke damage, but no one was hurt.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the people affected by the fire.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.