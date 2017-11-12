Game Day for Babies Benefits March of Dimes

Sunday marked Game Day for Babies at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

The football-themed benefit for the March of Dimes is growing in popularity.

The VIP party at Brew Brothers restaurant at the casino featured food, fun and special guest appearances by former Steelers player Louis Lipps and former Browns player Hanford Dixon.

Up for grabs in a raffle were eight tickets plus transportation to the New England at Pittsburgh game or the Baltimore at Cleveland game coming up Dec. 17.

It's all to help the one in eleven babies born preterm in Pennsylvania every year.

"When we first started, not a lot of people knew about it," said Carrie Cook, regional director for the March of Dimes. "Now, we sell out the tickets every year. We have great beverages and food and all the TVs with the games on. It's a great day."

"At the end of the day, we raise money for a good cause," said Jeff Favre, vice president and general manager of Presque Isle Downs and Casino. "At the end of the day, everyone has a good time doing it."

"It's always good to help out people," said Louis Lipps, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. "They've been there for us when we weren't winning too many games. They were always rooting for us, so it's always good to come back out and the camaraderie with the people that root us on, good or bad."

About 200 people attended. They hope to raise more than $5,000.

The March of Dimes continues its fundraising Monday with the Signature Chef's Auction at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 814-240-2871 or go online for tickets or information.

