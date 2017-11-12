Man Charged for Choking Person During Dispute

A Portland, New York man has been arrested for choking another person during an assault Saturday.

Dennis Campbell, 46, is charged with assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an undisclosed address in Portland around 5:33 p.m.

Deputies determined Campbell allegedly assaulted and choked another person during the dispute.

He was arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

