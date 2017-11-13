Breweries Celebrate Erie Craft Beer Week

The Lake Erie Ale Trail's 12 breweries are celebrating Erie Craft Beer Week Nov. 12-18.

Each brewery is hosting its own events throughout the week, but they will all come together for Ales & Aces Saturday.

Ales & Aces, which runs 4-7 p.m. at Brew Brothers inside Presque Isle Downs and Casino, features winter beer releases from each brewery. There will also be auctions, live entertainment and custom food pairings.

A collaboration beer - a Praline Hazelnut Holiday Porter - will also be released for the second time this year. It was collectively brewed at The Brewerie at Union Station.

The Lake Erie Ale Trail is a non-profit formed to promote craft beer in the Erie area. It added its 12th brewery - 7 Sins Brewery in Ripley, New York - earlier this year.

