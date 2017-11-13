Scrap Metal Theft Suspect Contacts Police After Photo Airs on TV

Millcreek Police have made contact with the man they say stole scrap metal from a local metal working shop. He called the police department this Monday after seeing his photo on the news. No charges have been filed against the man, and he's working with the investigator in the case on the circumstances of what happened.

The reported theft happened on October 23rd, at Lindner Iron & Metal at 1625 Selinger Avenue.

Police released a photo of the suspect, showing a white male in his late 20's to early 30's. He can be seen wearing a black jacket and a gray knit hat at the time of the incident.