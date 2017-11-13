Man Sentenced to Probation in Summit Township Accident that Killed Motorcyclist

The man who pleaded no contest in a Summit Township crash that killed a motorcyclist in August 2016 will not spend any time behind bars.

George Crawford, 27, was sentenced to five years probation with the first nine months on electronic monitoring for a felony count of accidents involving death. He must also pay a $1,000 fine under the sentence Judge John Garhart handed down Monday.

The accident claimed the life of Matthew Love, 46, of Waterford. He passed away Aug. 4, 2016 at UPMC Hamot.

Love was riding his motorcycle on Peach Street north of Rotunda Drive Aug. 1, 2016 when the accident happened.

He was trying to avoid hitting Crawford's truck, which changed lanes in front of him, when he lost control, and the motorcycle skidded on its left side, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Crawford left the scene, troopers said.

During sentencing, Love's sister said she forgave Crawford and hopes this serves as a lesson.

