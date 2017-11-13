Mercyhurst University History Department Named in Recognition of $1.5M Gift

The history department at Mercyhurst University now has a new name.

The building was christened as the Thomas B. Hagen Department of History during a ceremony Monday.

Hagen, the chair of Erie Insurance, donated $1.5 million to the university.

It will be used to support the history department and the school's academic partnership with the Erie Maritime Museum and the U.S. Brig Niagara.

Earlier this year, Mercyhurst University became an official university partner of the Brig Niagara.

Seven students lived for nearly three weeks aboard the ship as part of a new three-credit history course.

