New Sign Installed with New Name for Granada Apartments

A new sign on the Granada Apartments property signals changes for the complex.

Granada Apartments is now the Reserve at Millcreek.

Crews installed the sign that also read "under new ownership."

Granada was bought in mid-July during a sheriff's sale for $386,000 by a group called Granada Holdings LLC. 

The previous owner defaulted on the mortgage, and six apartment buildings were condemned under its leadership.

