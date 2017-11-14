Wanted Man Assaults State Police During Arrest, Second Man Charged

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a wanted man for assaulting a corporal and a second man for hindering his arrest early Saturday morning.

Jonathan Abbey, 29, of Erie, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.

Michael Abbey, 30, of Erie, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension.

Troopers and Lawrence Park Police went to a residence in the 4800 of East Lake Road in Harborcreek Township around 12:55 a.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant for Jonathan Abbey.

Michael Abbey told troopers that Jonathan Abbey was not at his residence, according to State Police.

As troopers told him he could be charged for harboring a fugitive, officers said they noticed Jonathan Abbey lying on the living room floor.

State Police entered the home, Jonathan Abbey refused to obey commands, and a struggle ensued, troopers said. He then hit a corporal in the chest with an open hand and attempted to grab his throat to choke him, according to State Police.

Jonathan Abbey continued to resist arrest, and troopers had to physically take him into custody, investigators said.

Both the corporal and Jonathan Abbey were then treated for minor injuries and released from UPMC Hamot.

Jonathan Abbey is free after posting $15,000 bond Monday. Michael Abbey also posted $5,000 bond Monday.

Both are scheduled to returned to court Nov. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

