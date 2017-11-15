Warren General Hospital Announces Affiliation Agreement

Warren General Hospital has entered into an agreement that it says will improve health services for patients.

The hospital announced Wednesday it is partnering with Highmark, Allegheny Health Network and LECOM Health.

Under the agreement, Warren General will become one of LECOM Health's affiliated clinical campuses.

It will move to clinical support from the Allegheny Health Network for the emergency and hospital care as well.

The hospital will also receive support, for capital investments and community health reinvestment projects.

"Moving forward and remaining independent required us to partner with someone," said Rick Allen, president and CEO of Warren General Hospital. "We were looking for that partner who shared our cultural values, who brought to the table some clinical integration opportunities, and we believe that we found that."

The deal is expected to be approved by the start of 2018.

