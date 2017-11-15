Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Husband to Face Trial

The Springfield Township woman who said she accidentally shot and killed her husband, is headed to trial.

Catherine Lucas, 52, is now scheduled to face trial in April.

She’s facing several charges, including criminal homicide, in connection to the shooting death of her husband, 46-year-old Kevin Lucas.

On February 3, investigators say she shot and killed her husband inside of their East Springfield home on Main Street.

Mrs. Lucas told investigators that she pointed the gun at her husband to scare him, following a physical argument.

She was released on $50,000 bond, two weeks after the shooting.