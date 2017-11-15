School Unveils Gym Renovations

The gym at the Community Country Day School has a whole new look after an extensive facelift.

The school showed off the renovations today during a special program for students, staff and supporters.

The renovations that took about six weeks to complete, include a new floor, padded walls, doors and lighting.

The gym is heavily used for recreation and for therapeutic programs.

The project cost about $23,000 with the bulk of the funding coming from school benefactor Marti Pastore.

Community Country Day School Executive Director Angela Collins said, "One of the major donors who was around when the school started before the gym was even here came out and saw it. Her heart was troubled by that. She decided she wanted to cover the majority of the cost of the project."

The school has 60 students in grades 1-12.