Ambulance, Two Trucks Involved in Accident on Bayfront Parkway - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ambulance, Two Trucks Involved in Accident on Bayfront Parkway

Posted: Updated:

An ambulance and two other trucks were involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon that tied up traffic on the Bayfront Parkway.

It happened in the eastbound lanes just west of State Street around 2:15 p.m.

The ambulance crashed into a Curtze Food truck, which hit a tanker truck. The Curtze truck and ambulance were wedged against each other.

A patient and two personnel were inside the ambulance at the time of the accident.

The patient was quickly transferred to another ambulance. The two ambulance personnel were also taken to the hospital.

Erie Police traffic investigators are investigating who is at fault.

