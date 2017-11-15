Schember and Sinnott Meet to Begin Transition

A big day at Erie city hall as the transition process to a new administration officially began.

Mayor Joe Sinnott and Mayor-Elect Joe Schember had their first face to face meeting since Schember won the election last week.

Sinnott is promising a smooth transition.

And today he said he is willing to meet with Schember as many times as needed.

Schember said he is interested in getting Sinnott's opinion on how city government is working and especially, his evaluation of key employees.

Schember considers a good transition critical to allow him to get off to a good start as mayor.

He said, "I think it is extremely important. I want to hit the ground running the first day I am sworn in. I don't want to still be planning things in January after I am sworn in. I want to have things and people in place to be ready to move forward."

Schember said he hopes to have his transition team in place in a week or so.

And he said he will be attending a training session for new mayors later this month at Harvard University.