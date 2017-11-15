Erie Teen Missing Since Sunday Returns Home Safety to West Side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Teen Missing Since Sunday Returns Home Safety to West Side Home

Posted: Updated:

An Erie teen, missing since Sunday, has returned home. Her mother, Laura Lee Hyche, tells Erie News Now that Spirit Hollis returned to their West 9th Street home after we aired a story about her on Erie News Now at 5:30. 

It's after a missing persons report was filed with Erie Police on Monday for the 16-year-old Collegiate Academy Freshman.

Spirit's cell phone was left at home, but her mom had told us the teen's purple and white mountain bike was missing on Sunday night. Hyche says her daughter returned home Wednesday evening, uninjured.  ### 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com