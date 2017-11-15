Erie Teen Missing Since Sunday Returns Home Safety to West Side Home

An Erie teen, missing since Sunday, has returned home. Her mother, Laura Lee Hyche, tells Erie News Now that Spirit Hollis returned to their West 9th Street home after we aired a story about her on Erie News Now at 5:30.

It's after a missing persons report was filed with Erie Police on Monday for the 16-year-old Collegiate Academy Freshman.

Spirit's cell phone was left at home, but her mom had told us the teen's purple and white mountain bike was missing on Sunday night. Hyche says her daughter returned home Wednesday evening, uninjured. ###