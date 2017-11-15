Federal Audit Underway in Erie Economic Development Office

There is a federal audit underway in the City of Erie economic development office. Erie News Now confirmed that two auditors from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, are auditing the Erie Community Development Block Grant program.

They are looking at the period from October 1, 2015, through September 30 of this year. Erie is considered an entitlement city, and the economic development office administered almost 2-point-8 million dollars in community block grants, last year.

The distribution of funds was delayed slightly the previous year before, when Erie's neighborhood centers protested the use of funds for a new code enforcement officer to fight blight.

Chris Mong is the director of economic development He replaced Kim Green in August of 2016 when she stepped down. Mong told us if there's a focus of the audit, he hasn't been told. "So, I received an email that they were going to come up to perform an audit and the audit's going to take six to eight weeks," Mong said. "They'll be working out of our office and their field office down in Pittsburgh for the next several weeks."

The auditors are looking at the CDBG program and every area that is funded by those block grants. "So that entails everything that we do from handicap curb ramps to city parks, street paving resurfacing, community policing, code enforcement, our community centers and our summer rec program," Mong said, "so they could be pulling files within any of those programmatic areas."

There has not been an audit of the CDBG program since 1997. Mong said it could be a positive thing if they learn anything to make the department work better. The audit is not expected to delay applications for next year's grants, which should be available on-line by the end of December.