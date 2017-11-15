Elks Lodge and VA Hand Out Thanksgiving Dinner Kits to Veterans - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Elks Lodge and VA Hand Out Thanksgiving Dinner Kits to Veterans

Posted: Updated:

With Thanksgiving around the corner, two local organizations teamed up to provide meals to area veterans in need.

The Erie Elks Lodge #67 and the Erie Veterans Affairs Hospital, in conjunction with Tops Market,s handed out large boxes that contained Thanksgiving staples like dinner rolls, potatoes, gravy and of course, the turkey!

For Vietnam veteran,  and member of the Elks Lodge , Al Bossar, the chance to pair with the VA to benefit his fellow veterans is a special relationship he sees going beyond just today's drive.

"It shows that we can cooperate both out in the public and the VA Hospital." said Bossar "We can get together as a team, there are no "I's" in "team" in this project, there are only "we's" so no one "I" stands out, it's "we's" that cooperate and get the job done for the veterans."

The basket drive provided meals to about 102 veterans and their families.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com