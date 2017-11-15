Elks Lodge and VA Hand Out Thanksgiving Dinner Kits to Veterans

With Thanksgiving around the corner, two local organizations teamed up to provide meals to area veterans in need.

The Erie Elks Lodge #67 and the Erie Veterans Affairs Hospital, in conjunction with Tops Market,s handed out large boxes that contained Thanksgiving staples like dinner rolls, potatoes, gravy and of course, the turkey!

For Vietnam veteran, and member of the Elks Lodge , Al Bossar, the chance to pair with the VA to benefit his fellow veterans is a special relationship he sees going beyond just today's drive.

"It shows that we can cooperate both out in the public and the VA Hospital." said Bossar "We can get together as a team, there are no "I's" in "team" in this project, there are only "we's" so no one "I" stands out, it's "we's" that cooperate and get the job done for the veterans."

The basket drive provided meals to about 102 veterans and their families.