Judges Celebrate Federal Courthouse's 150th Anniversary - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Judges Celebrate Federal Courthouse's 150th Anniversary

The Federal Courthouse in Erie celebrated its 150th anniversary Wednesday.

A number of notable judges from around the area assembled at the courthouse in downtown Erie to honor the milestone.

The celebration featured multiple guest speakers, including United States Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Richard Nygaard.

United States District Court Justice Joy Flowers-Conti said local representation in the court has kept it strong, rather than outsourcing judicial resources.

"I think it's very important to the local community to actually have your judges residing in the area where the court is being held." said Chief Judge Flowers-Conti  "And I think it's important to have jurors from the local community that could be drawn in to the court, because then that way you really have the community that would be judging the matters that affects the residents in Erie., Pennsylvania."

She believes the court house will remain for another 150 years. She also  said the public should visit the building on South Park Row, to learn more about its rich history.

