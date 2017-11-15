New GE Transportation CEO Meets with Erie, Fort Worth Managers

The new CEO of GE Transportation Rafael Santana Wednesday met with managers of the transportation division in Erie and Fort Worth, sources told Erie News Now.

We were told he reviewed the information presented by company CEO John Flannery Monday on the future of GE.

On investor day, GE officials indicated the company plans to divest the transportation business, but there were no details.

Wednesday's meetings gave no additional information.

GE employees were told nothing is expected to change for a year or so.

After Monday's announcement, the Dallas Morning News reported GE may sell the Fort Worth facility where there are 600 jobs, but there is no official word from the company.

