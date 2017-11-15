Second Harvest Food Drive Final Count - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Second Harvest Food Drive Final Count

Posted: Updated:

The final count is in for all the donations from Wednesday's Food Drive with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

With over 10 donation drop-off locations, the charity is able to help many families in the region.

This year, 33,195 lbs. of food, $41,367.99 in cash, and 343 turkeys were all donated.

The food will be going to help families this Holiday season.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
