Mayor Proposes Final Budget in His Term

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie Mayor, Joe Sinnott presented his 2018 budget proposal to City Council Wednesday night.
Within the proposal, there is no increase in property taxes or fees.    
City of Erie property owners haven't seen a tax increase since 2015.
After 12 years in office, this is the mayor's final budget proposal for the city of Erie.
He says this budget isn't much different than year's past. 

