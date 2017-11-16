Dump Truck Accident Under Investigation in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dump Truck Accident Under Investigation in Crawford County

Police are investigating the cause of an accident involving a dump truck in Crawford County.

It happened near Shaw's Landing in Union Township Monday morning.

The driver of a dump truck traveling west reportedly fell ill behind the wheel.

He then drove up an embankment, crossed both lanes of traffic and eventually hit a pole.

He was also ejected from the vehicle, according to reports.

There is no word on the condition of the driver.

