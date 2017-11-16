Saint Patrick's Haven Opens New Building

Construction is done on a new building for a longtime overnight shelter in Erie that helps men get off the streets on cold nights.

Saint Patrick's Haven now has space for a total of 24 men. That is three more beds than the former building, which is located down the block.

The new space also has a kitchen, TV lounge, sitting room and six bathrooms. The furnishings were all donated.

$50,000 donated from this year's Roar on the Shore helped a fundraising campaign to bring in $500,000. The campaign, Hope Restored, aims to restore hope for homeless men in Erie.

The new, one-floor building the will open Friday.

"It's much easier to navigate and to oversee, but everything else is about the same," said Mary Fromknecht, director of Saint Patrick's Haven. "It's just beautiful. We couldn't say that about the other building. It was pretty old."

It has been operating since 1984 on 12th street.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.