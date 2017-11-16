Erie Philharmonic Octet Performs for Students

The Erie Philharmonic is entertaining and educating students with a series of free concerts.

The Octet played Tuesday morning at Collegiate Academy. It's one of several stops at middle schools at Erie's Public Schools, Fort LeBoeuf School District and Harborcreek School District.

The concerts feature well-known classical pieces in a intimate concert setting for 7th and 8th grade students that do not get to attend the Philharmonic's youth concerts at the Warner Theatre.

The music ranged from Baroque and Classical Era selections to modern pieces. The Octet even played brand new hip-hop themed composition.

The Philharmonic used the music performed to explain how a piece of music is compose and relate the music of Kayne West and Adele to Beethoven and Bach.

They hope the concerts will inspire the students to get involved with the arts at their schools.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.