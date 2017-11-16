Several Injured in Three-Car Crash in Erie

Several people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in Erie.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Old French Road near Lakeview Boulevard.

Crews spent a while working to free people from a car.

One person suffered severe injuries while the others were considered minor or moderate.

Traffic investigators are looking into what caused the accident.

The crash shut down Old French from East 42nd to East Arlington for a while.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.