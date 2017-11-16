Community of Caring Hosts Annual Holiday Meal

Thanksgiving came early at Erie's Community of Caring.

The organization hosted its annual holiday meal Wednesday. It is always held about a week before Thanksgiving.

Planners said they hold it early to kick off the season and provide another free meal to people in need.

Volunteers and donations from the community are critical, so the organization to put on the meal every year.

"We do it out of gratitude for all the ways God has blessed us and also to share blessings and to share love with other people and with the community hoping they pass their blessing on to others," said Grace Kennedy of Community of Caring.

Community of Caring has been holding the annual holiday meal for more than 30 years.

