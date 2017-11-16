Warren Students Decorating Ornaments for Governor's Tree - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren Students Decorating Ornaments for Governor's Tree

Posted: Updated:

As we inch closer to the holiday season, some area students are helping make the Governors Mansion a little merrier in Harrisburg.  Students at the Warren Area School District are decorating ornaments for a Christmas tree at the residence.

You could say theyre putting Santas workshop to shame as they decorate 800 ornaments for the tree.  The entire school district is participating in the project.

Erie News Now stopped by one of the exploratory classrooms helping out.  Theyve been working on about 35 ornaments to fit the theme of sparkle. 

Its been a unique experience for the students, but its also providing a teaching moment.  The students have been able to better understand how government works, and who the governor is.

They're like, "Wow! It's going all the way over there?"  So, to think about something going outside of Warren County, they were like, "that's kinda neat." So, they're enjoying it a lot though, says special education teacher, Jennifer Long.

If youre willing to make the trip, free, holiday self-guided tours will start at the Governors Residence start December 4th.

