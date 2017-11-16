Erie's Wanted Suspects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Wanted Suspects

Posted: Updated:
Steven Lunger Steven Lunger
Dennis Mosley Dennis Mosley

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Dennis Mosley, 22. He is wanted for a criminal warrant on the charge of possession with the intent to deliver drugs.

They are also looking for Steven Lunger, 23. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the charge possession with the intent to deliver drugs.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Any information will be held strictly confidential.

