Erie Man Charged with Rape Faces Trial

Erie Man Charged with Rape Faces Trial

James Dunlap Jr. James Dunlap Jr.

The Erie man who turned himself in to police after he was charged with rape will face trial.

A district judge bound over all charges against James Dunlap Jr., 32, which include sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and criminal trespass, during a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

Dunlap raped a woman at an apartment in the 4400 block of Schaper Ave. Oct. 13, according to police.

The woman told investigators Dunlap forced his way inside, restrained and raped her.

She was taken to the hospital afterwards.

Dunlap remains in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

