Three Charged After Firefighters Rescue Neglected Dog in Jamesto - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Charged After Firefighters Rescue Neglected Dog in Jamestown, New York

Posted: Updated:

Three people face charges after a dog rescued during a fire was found suffering from extreme neglect Thursday in Jamestown, New York.

Jamestown Fire and Police were called to 12 Mount Vernon Place around 9:23 a.m. for a reported fire.

Everyone got out okay, but firefighters had to rescue two dogs from inside the residence, police said.

One of the dogs was found with extremely matted hair, was covered in feces with open sores and had a large cyst on its abdomen, according to Jamestown Police.

The dog, who police say is a female toy poodle named Mia, was seized and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Three residents of the home - David M. Wright, 31; William L. Wright, 39; and Lisa A. Bortz, 40 - were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com