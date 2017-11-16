Three Charged After Firefighters Rescue Neglected Dog in Jamestown, New York

Three people face charges after a dog rescued during a fire was found suffering from extreme neglect Thursday in Jamestown, New York.

Jamestown Fire and Police were called to 12 Mount Vernon Place around 9:23 a.m. for a reported fire.

Everyone got out okay, but firefighters had to rescue two dogs from inside the residence, police said.

One of the dogs was found with extremely matted hair, was covered in feces with open sores and had a large cyst on its abdomen, according to Jamestown Police.

The dog, who police say is a female toy poodle named Mia, was seized and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Three residents of the home - David M. Wright, 31; William L. Wright, 39; and Lisa A. Bortz, 40 - were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

