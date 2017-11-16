Two Charged for Overdosing in Front of Child Inside Jamestown, N - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Charged for Overdosing in Front of Child Inside Jamestown, New York Apartment

Posted: Updated:
Kelly Sherlock and Luis Garcia Kelly Sherlock and Luis Garcia

Two people have been charged after police said they overdosed in an apartment in Jamestown, New York Sunday while a child was present.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette Street around 3:27 p.m. for two unresponsive people after an 8 year old in the apartment called 911, according to Jamestown Police.

Police and EMS arrived, determined they suffered from an apparent overdose and administered Narcan to both individuals, police said. They regained consciousness and were taken to UPMC WCA for further treatment.

Kelly L. Sherlock, 30, and Luis A. Garcia, 45, were arraigned on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

The child is fine and was turned over to a family member, according to police.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com