Two Charged for Overdosing in Front of Child Inside Jamestown, New York Apartment

Two people have been charged after police said they overdosed in an apartment in Jamestown, New York Sunday while a child was present.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette Street around 3:27 p.m. for two unresponsive people after an 8 year old in the apartment called 911, according to Jamestown Police.

Police and EMS arrived, determined they suffered from an apparent overdose and administered Narcan to both individuals, police said. They regained consciousness and were taken to UPMC WCA for further treatment.

Kelly L. Sherlock, 30, and Luis A. Garcia, 45, were arraigned on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

The child is fine and was turned over to a family member, according to police.

