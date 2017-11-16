Two Erie Police Officers Return to Work Following Fatal Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Erie Police Officers Return to Work Following Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:

Two Erie Police officers returned to work this week following a fatal shooting in late October.

One officer returned Monday while the other came back Thursday, Erie Police Chief Don Dacus told Erie News Now. Both had been placed on administrative leave since the shooting.

Charles Wallace, 46, was sitting in the van at 3rd and Parade minutes before midnight Friday when two Erie police officers approached the vehicle, which they say was reported stolen from the Salvation Army.

That's when Wallace stepped on the gas, sped toward the officers, and at least one of the officers fired at the van, striking Wallace, State Police said.

An autopsy showed Wallace died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Per protocol, State Police are investigating whether their use deadly force was justified.

Investigators told Erie News Now that video recovered from the scene shows the entire incident.

When that investigation is completed, District Attorney Jack Daneri's office will make the final ruling.

The name of the officers involved in the fatal shooting will not be released to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, according to State Police.

READ MORE: Investigators: Man Shot, Killed by Police Sped at Officers in Stolen Van

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com