Two Erie Police Officers Return to Work Following Fatal Shooting

Two Erie Police officers returned to work this week following a fatal shooting in late October.

One officer returned Monday while the other came back Thursday, Erie Police Chief Don Dacus told Erie News Now. Both had been placed on administrative leave since the shooting.

Charles Wallace, 46, was sitting in the van at 3rd and Parade minutes before midnight Friday when two Erie police officers approached the vehicle, which they say was reported stolen from the Salvation Army.

That's when Wallace stepped on the gas, sped toward the officers, and at least one of the officers fired at the van, striking Wallace, State Police said.

An autopsy showed Wallace died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Per protocol, State Police are investigating whether their use deadly force was justified.

Investigators told Erie News Now that video recovered from the scene shows the entire incident.

When that investigation is completed, District Attorney Jack Daneri's office will make the final ruling.

The name of the officers involved in the fatal shooting will not be released to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, according to State Police.

