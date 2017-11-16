Tending to Trout

Members of the SONS of Lake Erie will be spending the next several months raising hundreds of brown trout at the Chestnut Street Hatchery.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission today delivered more than 650, one year old trout.

They were placed in five tanks.

Over the winter, volunteers will feed the fish, clean the tanks, and check the water quality before the trout are released into Presque Isle Bay next spring.

The hope is by living in bay water, the fish will be more likely to stick around to improve local fishing.

Bob Zawadzky of the SONS of Lake Erie said, "Well we are giving the bucket fishermen, shoreline fishermen, and ice fishermen a chance to catch a species that normally may not be in the bay, unless we have helped them a little bit."

The hatchery has also been used over the years to raise walleye, steelhead and other types of fish.