Tending to Trout - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tending to Trout

Posted: Updated:
Brown Trout Brown Trout

Members of the SONS of Lake Erie will be spending the next several months raising hundreds of brown trout at the Chestnut Street Hatchery.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission today delivered more than 650, one year old trout.

They were placed in five tanks.

Over the winter, volunteers will feed the fish, clean the tanks, and check the water quality before the trout are released into Presque Isle Bay next spring.

The hope is by living in bay water, the fish will be more likely to stick around to improve local fishing.

Bob Zawadzky of the SONS of Lake Erie said, "Well we are giving the bucket fishermen, shoreline fishermen, and ice fishermen a chance to catch a species that normally may not be in the bay, unless we have helped them a little bit."

The hatchery has also been used over the years to raise walleye, steelhead and other types of fish.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com