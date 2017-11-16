Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge Hospitalized in Texas

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge remains in critical condition at an Austin, Texas hospital following an emergency heart procedure, a spokesman said late Thursday night.

Ridge, 72, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he made an emergency call from his hotel around 7 a.m., according to Ridge's spokesperson, Steve Aaron.

Ridge, an Erie native, underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, the spokesman said. He was in Texas on a business trip for the company he founded, Ridge Global, a cyber security and international security advisory firm.

"His condition is unchanged from this afternoon," Aaron said in an email. "(Ridge is) still in critical condition."

Tom Ridge's family said:

"Tom is stable and the family would just like everyone to keep him in their prayers. They appreciate everyone's overwhelming support and well wishes."

Ridge served as Pennsylvania's Republican governor from 1995 to 2001 after serving six terms in Congress representing the Erie area.

He became the nation's first Dept. of Homeland Security secretary after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Gov. Wolf released the following statement:

“Frances and I are praying for Governor Ridge and his whole family, especially Michele and their kids. We know Tom is a fighter and the Ridges should know that all of Pennsylvania is pulling for them as he recovers.”

