Junior Achievement Prepares Students for the "Real World"

Area students are learning early how to succeed in life.

Volunteers with the Junior Achievement program stopped by Jefferson Elementary School Thursday.

They spoke with students in grades K through 5, teaching them Junior Achievement's Real World Preparation Programs.

Introducing the kids to careers, money management, and about owning their own businesses.

It's all to prepare the kids for a successful future "The overall goal is to teach children to own their economic success, and to be smart about how they are managing their careers and their money," said Erin Sekerak, Executive Director of Junior Achievement of Western PA. "We're breaking the cycle of poverty by teaching them the skills they need to own their economic success and survive in a global economy, Sekerak added.

Nearly 400 students in 19 classrooms took part in Thursday's program. Junior Achievement hopes to reach 5,200 students in Erie county.