Junior Achievement Prepares Students for the "Real World" - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Junior Achievement Prepares Students for the "Real World"

Posted: Updated:

Area students are learning early how to succeed in life.

Volunteers with the Junior Achievement program stopped by Jefferson Elementary School Thursday.

They spoke with students in grades K through 5, teaching them Junior Achievement's Real World Preparation Programs.

Introducing the kids to careers, money management, and about owning their own businesses.

It's all to prepare the kids for a successful future "The overall goal is to teach children to own their economic success, and to be smart about how they are managing their careers and their money," said Erin Sekerak, Executive Director of Junior Achievement of Western PA. "We're breaking the cycle of poverty by teaching them the skills they need to own their economic success and survive in a global economy, Sekerak added.

Nearly 400 students in 19 classrooms took part in Thursday's program. Junior Achievement hopes to reach 5,200 students in Erie county.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com