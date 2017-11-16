Erie Police to Participate in Seat Belt Enforcement Initiative

Erie police are warning you to buckle up.

The department will join 250 other agencies to participate in a statewide seat belt enforcement campaign, starting Monday, November 20th.

Motorists stopped for a traffic violation can receive a second ticket and fine for not buckling up.

Drivers and front seat passengers must also wear a seat belt under Pennsylvania law, and children under the age of four must use an approved child safety seat.

Erie police will conduct daytime and nighttime operations, as part of PennDOT's Buckle Up PA program.

It's all to keep area roads safe.

Erie Police Captain Rick Lorah said there were 130,000 crashes in Pennsylvania last year.

"Almost 1,200 resulted in fatalities, and of those 1,200 fatalities, 410 were with unbelted drivers," said Lorah. "So it's obviously a safety concern and Erie county has a high rate of crashes and that's one of the reasons this mobilization is taking place here."

The special traffic enforcement initiative starts this Monday, November 20th and runs through December 3rd.

The Millcreek Township Police Department is also taking part in the initiative, along with several other area agencies in Northwest PA, including:

The Hermitage Police Department in Mercer County, The Franklin Police Department, Oil City PD, and Sugarcreek PD in Venango County, and the Conewango Township Police in Warren County.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.