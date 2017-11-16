Little League Baseball Coming Back To Erie In Spring 2018

The City of Erie last had an organized Little League operation in 2014, but starting in the Spring of 2018, that will all change.

Enter Russell McGranor.

"Little League gives the community an opportunity to give a fundamental challenge to all the kids throughout the Summer." said McGranor "In the back of my mind, the thought process is if we give children something to do, we'll keep them off the streets."

McGranor's been involved in Erie baseball for years, and now, he and his team are officially bringing Little League baseball back to the city of Erie, with a goal of having a team one day reach the Little League World Series

"Just last year there was a team in South Dakota, their first year as a chartered Little League, won their state, won their region and advanced to the World Series down in Williamsport [Pennslyvania]." said McGranor " I believe we have that ability here in our town."

While details are still being ironed out, the league will support roughly 60 teams through both baseball and softball. A lofty goal, but one that McGranor is confident will be reached



"We gotta get there, we gotta tap into our talent, we gotta get them playing and we've gotta get it structured."

McGranor tells Erie News Now that the league aims to take in players from ages 4 to high school-aged.

The league will actively begin looking for volunteer coaches in the coming months. More information on how to join will be posted on their website that is currently under construction.

To fund the league, McGranor will seek startup grants from Little League Baseball as well as through sign-up fees, sponsorships and other donations.

McGranor has also set up a GoFundMe page, which can be found here.



