Tax Increase, Police Department Cuts in Store for Albion Borough

The average homeowner in Albion could see a tax hike worth hundreds of dollars if borough council passes its budget as is next month. Council moved one step closer Thursday night by voting 4-2 to advertise their budget to the public.

"We have a responsibility to our taxpayers to minimize the effect of spending money, we also have to realize there is an inflation," said Sam Steff, Albion Borough Council President.

Included in the budget is a two mil tax increase to help minimize their 300,000 dollar deficit. For the average 100,000 dollar home, this would be about two hundred dollars. Steff points out, Albion Borough still has one of the lowest rates in the county.

"We did a lot of cutting to minimize the tax increase," said Steff.

Every department but the administration department received cuts, which Steff explained, was already at bare minimum.

One of the big questions at a public meeting held Monday night was, what was going to happen to the police department? In the end, council decided that making severe cuts was better than eliminating the department all together.

"When I look at the budget, I think there could have been other cuts that could have been made," said Jason White, Mayor of Albion Borough.

Steff said the majority of public input from their meetings was that people wanted police coverage in some form.

The department will now be cut from 10 officers, three of which were full time, to one full-time officer and one part-time officer. This cuts the police budget nearly in half.

"It looks like we're sacrificing public safety to keep some other people employed," said White.

Residents will also receive an increase in their water and sewer rates. Unless any major changes or cuts are made, the official budget won't be voted on until their next meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 7th. If approved at their next meeting, the department cuts and budget increases will be effective on January 2, 2018.

