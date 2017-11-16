Global Summit IX Addresses Citizen Participation in Science

The Jefferson Educational Society's Global Summit IX continued Thursday evening at Penn State Behrend.

Dr. Ellen Jorgensen was the guest speaker.

She is the co-founder and president of Biotech without Borders and she discussed innovative ways to support citizen participation in science.

She believes there is something sacred about a space where you can work on a project and not have to justify that it is going to make a lot of money. The Global Summit continues Friday night at Mercyhurst University. Lt. General James Dubik will be the guest speaker.