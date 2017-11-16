Global Summit IX Addresses Citizen Participation in Science - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Global Summit IX Addresses Citizen Participation in Science

Posted:
ERIE, Pa. -

The Jefferson Educational Society's Global Summit IX continued Thursday evening at Penn State Behrend. 

Dr. Ellen Jorgensen was the guest speaker. 
She is the co-founder and president of Biotech without Borders and she discussed innovative ways to support citizen participation in science.
She believes there is something sacred about a space where you can work on a project and not have to justify that it is going to make a lot of money. The Global Summit continues Friday night at Mercyhurst University. Lt. General James Dubik will be the guest speaker.

